Asia Bibi's case shouldn’t have taken this long, says CJP

LONDON: THE Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, who is in Britain on a nine-day trip to raise funds for the Diamer-Bhasha dam, said on Wednesday that judicial reforms are his top priority and the positive results of the reforms will emerge soon.

Highlighting the significance of the speedy justice for all, the top judge said that several positive steps taken to control delay in dispensing justice, adding; “A case is a case, there is no high-profile or low-profile case.”

Speaking to the media in London, Chief Justice said: "Asia Bibi's case shouldn’t have taken this long in the Supreme Court and we should have given complete protection to Asia Bibi."

"State is responsible for safeguarding lives of citizens." He added, Corruption is among the top most problems."

Addressing British-Pakistani members of the parliament,Chief Justice said that the apex court has taken notice of Barrister Fahad Malik’s murder in Islamabad.

Chief Justice also cast light on the importance of water reservoirs in Pakistan.



Urging the participants to play their role in construction of dams in the country, he said that overseas Pakistanis are always at the forefront for helping the country and he has no words to express his gratitude to them.

He added Diamer-Bhasha dam requires a big amount of money and Kalabagh is getting controversial.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar arrived in London on a week-long trip from November 21, 2018.

On November 23, the top judge will reportedly attend a fund-raising dinner in Manchester.



Meanwhile, on November 26, the chief justice is scheduled to attend a ceremony of the World Congress and Overseas Pakistanis. Justice Nisar will meet community members at the event.

UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industries is also scheduled to host a fund-raising event during the CJP’s visit.