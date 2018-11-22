Nation celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi with religious fervour

ISLAMABAD: The Muslims are celebrating Eid Miladun Nabi today (Wednesday) on the 12th of Rabi ul Awal with religious zeal as the government has finalised security arrangements for all major districts.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salutes at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salutes at all provincial capitals.

After Fajar, special prayers were offered for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country.

The houses, shops, private and government buildings, mosques and shrines were illuminated and adorned with flags and buntings to commemorate the Day.

Hundreds of Mehfil-e-Milad and ceremonies were organised by different religious, social, academic organisations besides, holding processions in all cities, towns and villages of the country.

To mark the auspicious occasion, children also participated in rallies with their elders, special dishes were prepared at homes and people distributed food among their neighbours, relatives and needy people.

Religious scholars deliverd speeches in mosques and at different venues to highlight different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

Security plans were devised for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and other major cities, where rescue 1122 Emergency Service, Bomb Disposal Squad, Fire Brigade, Civil Defence and police personnel will remain alert to deal with any untoward incident.

The police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies conducted patrolling and security duties across the country.

While, Police personnel were deployed to provide security at mosques and around processions.