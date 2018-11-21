COAS Gen. Bajwa visits LoC, briefed on Indian ceasefire violations

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Line of Control, where he was briefed on the situation along the LoC.



Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, said General Officer Commanding (GOC) updated the Army Chief on situation along LOC, Indian cease fire violations (CFVs) and response by Pak Army.

Later COAS General Bajwa interacted with troops and appreciated their state of readiness and morale.

General Bajwa also appreciated resilience of civilian Kashmiri population who are being deliberately targeted by Indian Army on both sides of the LOC.

He said that lately there has been increase in Indian CFVs and rhetoric of provocative statements by their military leadership.

"We are a professional and combat hardened Army ready to defend our motherland. It would be better if they realise this and place their stock in peace and progress through dialogue."