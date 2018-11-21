close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
November 21, 2018
Blast in Chaman mosque, nine wounded

Nov, 18

CHAMAN: Nine people were wounded in a blast at the Eidgah Qadeemi mosque here on Wednesday, according to police.

The police said that a bomb exploded during Maghrib prayers at the mosque.

It further said that the explosive material was hidden in a almirah in the mosque.

The wounded are being taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

