Blast in Chaman mosque, nine wounded

CHAMAN: Nine people were wounded in a blast at the Eidgah Qadeemi mosque here on Wednesday, according to police.
The police said that a bomb exploded during Maghrib prayers at the mosque.
It further said that the explosive material was hidden in a almirah in the mosque.
The wounded are being taken to nearby hospital for treatment.
