Pakistan welcomes Sikh pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Pakistan also welcomed Sikh pilgrims from all over the world for the 549 birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib.



Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said that only our mission in New Delhi has issued more than 3500 visas to Sikh pilgrims to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib from 21 to 30 November 2018.

The spokesman further said, "As a progressive, moderate Islamic state we proudly follow the Islamic principles which taught respect for all religions way before the human rights charter came into existence."