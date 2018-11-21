PM Imran Khan says won't spare anyone involved in corruption, money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government would not spare anyone involved in corruption and money laundering.



Addressing the Pakistani community in Malaysia, Imran Khan asserted, "Trials will be held against the corrupt elements and they will be put into jails."

He said PTI government is committed to uplift the living standard of poor and downtrodden segments of society by improving governance and ending corruption, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Imran added, "Our government will be the first government in the history of Pakistan which will not any such agreement like an NRO or Charter of Democracy."