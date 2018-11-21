close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

PM Imran Khan says won't spare anyone involved in corruption, money laundering

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov, 18

Share

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government would not spare anyone involved in corruption and money laundering.

Addressing the Pakistani community in Malaysia, Imran Khan asserted, "Trials will be held against the corrupt elements and they will be put into jails."

He said PTI government is committed to uplift the living standard of poor and downtrodden segments of society by improving governance and ending corruption, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Imran added, "Our government will be the first government in the history of Pakistan which will not any such agreement like an NRO or Charter of Democracy."

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan