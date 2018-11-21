close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 21, 2018
PM Imran Khan visits Malaysia: Day one in pictures

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov, 18

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Malaysia on  a two-day official visit.

A red carpet was rolled out by the host for the Pakistani prime minister as he arrived to meet  Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

A guard of honor was also given to the guest who told Mohamad that  he wants to learn from his past experiences that transformed  Malaysia's  economy.

PM Imran Khan inspecting the guard of honor 


   


An official welcoming ceremony was held for Prime Minister Imran Khan at Putrajaya. Accompanying him was Dr Mahathir.


Prime Minister Imran Khan with Mr. and Mrs. Mahatir Mohammad
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Dr. Mahatir Mohammad held a meeting and a joint press conference.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was greeted by his Malaysian counterpart PM Mahathir Bin Mohamad.

Upon arrival at the square, following which the national anthems of both countries were played






Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his delegation arrives at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.


