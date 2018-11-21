PM Imran Khan visits Malaysia: Day one in pictures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Malaysia on a two-day official visit.
A red carpet was rolled out by the host for the Pakistani prime minister as he arrived to meet Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
A guard of honor was also given to the guest who told Mohamad that he wants to learn from his past experiences that transformed Malaysia's economy.
