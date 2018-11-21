PM Imran in Malaysia to learn from 'statesman' Mahatir Mohamad's experiences

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said he wants to learn from Malaysian leader Mahatir Mohammad's experiences to steer his country out of crisis and transform and develop its economy as he landed in Malaysia on a two-day official visit.

Imran Khan was given an official welcome at the Dataran Perdana where he was greeted on arrival by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad

Both the leaders held a joint press conference after Mahatir Mohammad's welcomed Mr Khan and his delegation.



Prime minister Khan o invited his Malaysian counterpart to visit Pakistan to grace the Pakistan Day ceremony on March 23 in Islamabad.

He said one of the man reason behind his visit to Malaysian was out of admiration of Mahatir Mohammad.

"We look upon you as a statesman, someone who transformed his country, we have followed Malaysia's progress,especially Mr Prime Minister when you came to office. We and my party want to learn from your experience,how you transformed an economy, developed it, raise the per capita income, raise the GDP.

Presently both of our governments are in similar situations. We both came to power,people gave us mandate on an anti-corruption plat form, and we face similar situations.

We face unprecedented debt, there was lot to share. We wan to talk to you, how deal with the crisis and to come out of it.



