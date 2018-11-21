CJP arrives in London for fundraising trip

LONDON: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar landed in London on Wednesday for a week-long trip for fundraising of Diamer-Bhasha dam.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant Anil Musarrat, Additional Advocate General along with other government officials were present at the Heathrow Airport upon his arrival to welcome him.

Reports revealed that a meeting between the CJP and the Pakistani community living in the United Kingdom is scheduled to be held during the course of the trip while he will also be attending the graduation ceremony of his son Najam Saqib.

Moreover, the top judge is also set to address a fundraising event on Thursday for Diamer-Bhasha dam at a hotel located in central London, prearranged by lawyers, some charity organizations and overseas Pakistanis, including boxer Amir Khan.

He will be addressing fundraising programmes in London, Manchester and Birmingham while former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Pir Kaleem Khurshid as well as Advocate Zafar Iqbal Kalanuri will also be accompanying him during the campaign.

Justice Nisar is scheduled to return on November 28.