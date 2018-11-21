close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 21, 2018
PM Imran receives Guard of Honour in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Imran Khan, who is in Malaysia on a two-day official visit, was presented a guard of honour by  a smart  contingent  of military on his arrival at PM House in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad  walked along with Imran Khan. Later,  both the leaders  held comprehensive discussion on bilateral relations.

They  highlighted the need for exchanges between the two countries, as well as collaboration at an operational level to benefit from each other’s expertise. They also  agreed to  hold more meetings in future.

Speaking to the media after meeting,  Imran Khan said that Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad  will attend the next  Pakistan Day ceremony  on March 23, 2019 as chief guest.

PM Khan  reached Malaysia on Tuesday night. He was received by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Minister in the PM Office of government of Malaysia.

Prime Minister’s visit would provide an opportunity to further cement the existing friendly and cordial bilateral relations by enhancing economic, trade and commercial ties for mutual benefit of the two countries.

On October 18, the premier and his Malaysian counterpart expressed firm resolve to further expand bilateral ties during a telephone call.

Khan conveyed the immense respect of the people of Pakistan and his own for Prime Minister Mahathir as a statesman and global leader. He underscored the close and cordial relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and PM’s Advisor on Commerce & Investment Abdul Razak Dawood are also accompanying the PM.  

