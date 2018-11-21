PM Imran receives Guard of Honour in Malaysia





KUALA LUMPUR: Imran Khan, who is in Malaysia on a two-day official visit, was presented a guard of honour by a smart contingent of military on his arrival at PM House in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.



On the occasion, Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad walked along with Imran Khan. Later, both the leaders held comprehensive discussion on bilateral relations.

They highlighted the need for exchanges between the two countries, as well as collaboration at an operational level to benefit from each other’s expertise. They also agreed to hold more meetings in future.



Speaking to the media after meeting, Imran Khan said that Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will attend the next Pakistan Day ceremony on March 23, 2019 as chief guest.

PM Khan reached Malaysia on Tuesday night. He was received by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Minister in the PM Office of government of Malaysia.



Prime Minister’s visit would provide an opportunity to further cement the existing friendly and cordial bilateral relations by enhancing economic, trade and commercial ties for mutual benefit of the two countries.



On October 18, the premier and his Malaysian counterpart expressed firm resolve to further expand bilateral ties during a telephone call.

Khan conveyed the immense respect of the people of Pakistan and his own for Prime Minister Mahathir as a statesman and global leader. He underscored the close and cordial relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and PM’s Advisor on Commerce & Investment Abdul Razak Dawood are also accompanying the PM.

