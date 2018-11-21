Nation celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi, day dawns with gun salute

ISLAMABAD: The Muslims are celebrating Eid Miladun Nabi today (Wednesday) on the 12th of Rabi ul Awal with religious zeal as the government has finalised security arrangements for all major districts.



The day dawned with thirty-one gun salutes at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salutes at all provincial capitals.

After Fajar, special prayers were offered for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress and prosperity of the country.

The houses, shops, private and government buildings, mosques and shrines have already been illuminated and adorned with flags and buntings to commemorate the Day.

Hundreds of Mehafil-e-Milad and ceremonies are being organised by different religious, social, academic organisations besides, holding processions in all cities, towns and villages of the country.

To mark the auspicious occasion, children also participate in rallies with their elders.special dishes are prepared at homes and people distribute food among their neighbours, relatives and needy people.

Religious scholars deliver speeches in mosques and at different venues to highlight different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

Security plans have been devised for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and other major cities, where rescue 1122 Emergency Service, Bomb Disposal Squad, Fire Brigade, Civil Defence and police personnel will remain alert to deal with any untoward incident.



According to plan devised by law enforcers, the police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will conduct patrolling and security duties across the country.

While, Police personnel are deployed to provide security at mosques and around processions.

PRESIDENT’S MESSAGE:



In his message on Eid Miladun Nabi, President Dr Arif Alvi stressed upon following the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W) for the establishment of a welfare society.

In a message on Eid Miladun Nabi, the president underlined the need for prioritising the religious, national and collective interests for transforming the affairs of the state on the pattern of Riasat-e-Madina.

In this connection, the president called for a change in the individual and collective thoughts and attitudes.

President Alvi felicitated the Millat-e-Islamia and the nation on the auspicious day and prayed for gaining the blessings in this holy month.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry extended his joyous felicitations to all Muslims at the birthday of holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“The birthday (Eid Milad un Nabi) of the unrivalled benefactor of humanity, messenger of Almighty Allah and the flag bearer of the great religion of Islam Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) celebrated all over the Muslim World and with unprecedented devotion in Pakistan reminds us of the golden principles of Islam which were illustrated in the sublime way of life that he led. His life was an indeed an embodiment of what Islam stood for,” he said.

The info minister said “this day makes us comprehend the significance of the lofty values of sacrifice, tolerance, brotherhood and unity among the Muslim Ummah.”