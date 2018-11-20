PM Imran Khan leaves for Malaysia on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday left for Malaysia on a two-day (November 20-21) official visit.



The prime minister will hold one-on-one talks with Malaysia’s counterpaert Dr Mahatir Mohamad.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, this would be the first state visit by any foreign leader since Malaysia’s PM assumed office in May 2018.



The visit is an opportunity to strengthen existing friendly bilateral ties between Pakistan and Malaysia, he said.

On October 18, the premier and his Malaysian counterpart expressed firm resolve to further expand bilateral ties during a telephone call.

Khan conveyed the immense respect of the people of Pakistan and his own for Prime Minister Mahathir as a statesman and global leader. He underscored the close and cordial relations between the two countries.



PM Khan highlighted the need for exchanges between the two countries, as well as collaboration at an operational level to benefit from each other’s expertise.