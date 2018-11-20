3,000 Indian Sikh yatrees arrive on Wednesday

LAHORE: Around 3,000 Sikh yatrees will arrive here on Wednesday to observe celebrations of Janumdin of Baba Guru Nanak DevJee.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Tahir Ehsan, Secretary Board Muhammad Tariq Wazir, Pardhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Sardar Tara Singh and other Pakistani Sikh leaders and officers will receive the yatrees warmly.

Soon after the arrival, the Sikh pilgrims will leave for Nankana Sahib through a special train and stay there to perform their religious rituals.

ETPB Chairman Tahir Ehsan said that Pakistan government had made foolproof security arrangements besides immigration, customs, bank and medical facilities at the Wahga Border to facilitate the pilgrims.

A special meeting of the Sikh leaders of PSGPC was held here under the chairmanship of ETPB Chairman Tahir Ehsan regarding arrangements of the celebrations of Janumdin of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib.

The central ceremony in this regard will be held at Janum Asthan Nankana Sahib on November 23 in which different religious, political and minority leaders will attend the ceremony.

The Indian Sikh yatrees will go back to their homeland on November 30.