CM to head task force on promotion of tourism potential in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has been nominated as head of the task force formed to formulate strategic directions, vision for the exploration of the tourism potential of the province and to implement policies.



The members of the committee are provincial ministers Muhammad Atif Khan, Akbar Ayub, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq, Sultan Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali Yousfzai, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Senior Member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries of Home, Finance, LG & RD, Information, communication & Works Department, Environment, Forest & Wildlife Department, Law, Parliamentary Affairs, & Human Rights, Director General Food Safety Authority, and Director General Recue 1122.

Secretary Tourism, Sports, Culture & Youth Affairs Department, will be member Secretary of the Task Force.

The Terms Of Reference (ToRs) of the Task Force are to fix and formulate strategic directions, vision for the sectors, to explore areas for tourism, development and establishment of ECO friendly tourism and Tourist Resorts.

Other TORs are to fix strategic directions for sports, culture and youth affairs initiatives, to implement policies and action plans of sports, tourism, culture, archives & youth affairs, to develop and promote strategies for religious tourism of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa abroad conservation of culture and archaeological sites.