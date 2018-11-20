Pakistan’s honour, security always stay premier, says COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan has paid the highest military, economic, political and social cost and the world should acknowledge it.



Military Spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor quoted General Bajwa as saying, "Pakistan has successfully fought against terrorism while also contributing to regional peace."

He went on to say "Pakistan has done much more for peace in Afghanistan than any other country.”

'We have paid the highest military, economic, political and social cost and the world should acknowledge that. We shall continue to contribute towards peace in Afghanistan but Pakistan’s honour and Pakistan’s security shall always stay premier” the Army Chief asserted.

General Bajwa's statement came a day after US President Donald Trump’s tirade against Pakistan.

In an interview to a television news channel on Sunday, Trump said that Islamabad was not doing "a damn thing" for the US, a ‘false assertion’, which was strongly countered by Prime Minister Imran Khan and political leadership.

