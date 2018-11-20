PEMRA Chairman calls on DG ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Saleem Baig called on Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.
Chairman PEMRA and DG ISPR discussed measures to facilitate Pakistani media in projecting positive image and narrative of Pakistan while effectively countering anti-Pakistan narrative at play through certain foreign media/inimical forces.
