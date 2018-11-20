close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 20, 2018
PEMRA Chairman calls on DG ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov, 18

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Saleem Baig called on Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Chairman PEMRA and DG ISPR discussed measures to facilitate Pakistani media in projecting positive image and narrative of Pakistan while effectively countering anti-Pakistan narrative at play through certain foreign media/inimical forces.

