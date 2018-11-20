Aaradhya calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan best mom in the whole world

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has found "the most precious crown" made for her by her daughter Aaradhya. The Kuch na Kaho starlet posted a picture on Instagram which shows a paper crown adorned with colorful cut-outs and stickers. Aaradhya dedicated it to Aishwarya and wrote on it: ‘Best mom in the whole wide world’.



Overwhelmed Aishwarya captioned her post on Instagram as, “A SURPRISE...made by MY WORLD for me today. LOVE YOU MY DARLING AARADHYA and THANK YOU for the MOST PRECIOUS crown EVERRRRRRR.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She has reportedly signed Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun opposite her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan.



"It is a beautiful story. We both want to make the film. It is something we are very excited about," Abhishek said at the India Today Conclave East 2018.

Abhishek and Aishwarya recently celebrated their daughter's birthday on Saturday and invited all of Aaradhya’s friends to her birthday party. Her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and aunt Shweta Bachchan also joined the party. Actor Shilpa Shetty also attended the party with her son Viaan, as did Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam.