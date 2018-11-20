Amitabh Bachchan offers Eid Milad-un-Nabi greetings

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday took to to Twitter to offer his greetings to all on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon him).

He also wished peace, prosperity and happiness ever to his fans.

Eid Milad is the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) which Muslims mark on 12th of Rabul Awal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.



