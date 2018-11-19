CCI constitutes Task Forces on population control programme

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interest (CCI), which met at the PM Office on Monday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair, considered the issue of rapid population growth of the country which currently stands at 207.8 million with a growth rate of 2.4 percent per annum.



It decided to constitute National and Provincial Task Forces, to be headed by the Prime Minister at the national level and by the respective Chief Ministers at the provincial levels.

The process of establishment of Task Forces will be completed in 48 hours.

The Task Forces, constituted at the national and provincial levels, will consider the recommendations, formulated by the Task Force, constituted earlier on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and will submit a comprehensive Action Plan to the CCI, taking into account the future implementation strategy of the Action Plan, the financial aspects and other issues about garnering support of all segments of society for the success of a comprehensive population control programme.

The meeting also approved, in principle, a proposal to include two R-LNG facilities, namely 1230 MW Haveli Bahadur Shah; and 1223 MW Balloki, owned by National Power Parks Management Company Ltd (NPPMCL) in the active list of privatization programme for early implementation.

The CCI unanimously emphasized upon the need for greater focus towards renewable energy in existing energy mix.

There was a complete consensus among the participants to place greater focus on further improving ease of doing business in the country in order to attract investments and to promote industry for realizing the export potential of the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umer, Minister for Law and Justice Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razzaq Dawood, federal and provincial secretaries and other senior officials.