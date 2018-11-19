PM to address Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (SAW) Conference tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A two-day International Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (SAW) Conference, to mark the Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations, will begin on Tuesday (11th Rabi-ul-Awwal) in the federal capital.
Prime minister Imran Khan will address the inaugural session of the conference in the morning, as stated by Senator Faisal Javed Khan.
Faisal’s said on Twitter: “2 Days Intl #RahmatulLilAlameen (S.A.W) conference will start from tomorrow in Islamabad. Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the inaugural session tomorrow morning inshALLAH #RabiulAwal #IntlConfPakistan.”
