Mon Nov 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 19, 2018
PM to address Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (SAW) Conference tomorrow

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: A two-day International Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (SAW) Conference, to mark the Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations, will begin on Tuesday (11th Rabi-ul-Awwal) in the federal capital.

Prime minister Imran Khan will address the inaugural session of the conference in the morning, as stated by Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Faisal’s  said on Twitter: “2 Days Intl #RahmatulLilAlameen (S.A.W) conference will start from tomorrow in Islamabad. Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the inaugural session tomorrow morning inshALLAH #RabiulAwal #IntlConfPakistan.”

