Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Govt approves public holiday on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved public holiday on November 21, Wednesday 12th Rabi-l-Awwal account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).



The public holiday was approved by State Minister for Interior shehryar Afridi.

Sources said the interior ministry will issue notification of the public holiday on Tuesday.

Jashan-e-Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be observed across Pakistan on November 21 (Wednesday).

This year, the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to celebrate it as official event.

There are rumours on social media about the 11 Rabi-ul Awwal holiday in Sindh as well but there's no information by the concerned authorities.

In Sindh, the Home Department issues the notification in this regard, according to which school, colleges and departments under the administrative control of the provincial government are ordered closed.

Muslims celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.