COAS General Bajwa says 'it's our time to rise and progress'

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan had been subjected to various threats especially during the last two decades.



The Army Chief said this interactive session with the participants of National Security Workshop, who visited General Headquarters today.

He said that Pakistani nation and its armed forces have bravely and successfully stood up to these challenges and is on a positive trajectory to defeat it effectively.

General Bajwa said that we are now confronting hybrid conflict where focus is shifting to subversion on religious, sectarian, ethnic and social issues. This needs a comprehensive national response.

He emphasised that we now have a greater responsibility to ensure that our people, especially youth stay aware and steadfast against propaganda onslaught being launched through soft offensive.

"It’s our time to rise and progress and we must grasp the opportunity achieved after countless sacrifice," Gen. Bajwa asserted.

National Security Workshop is an annual event at the National Defence University participated by representatives from all segments of society.