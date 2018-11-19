close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 19, 2018
PM Imran pays rich tribute to martyred SP Tahir Dawar

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: Family of Shaheed SP Tahir Khan Dawar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House Office here on Monday.

PM Imran Khan said Shaheed SP Tahir Dawar was a brave officer. He said paid rich tribute to the martyred police officer and prayed for his departed soul.

He also assured the bereaved family of all possible support of the government.

State Minister for Interior Shehriyar Afridi was also present.

SP Tahir Dawar, who went missing from Islamabad on October 26, was found dead in Nangarhar earlier last week. His martyrdom was confirmed by the Afghan government. 

