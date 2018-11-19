Officers arrested for allegedly blackmailing Punjab minister's son

LAHORE: Three police officers were taken into custody on Monday who had previously registered a case against the son of Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed.

The officers were detained following a case launched against them after orders of DIG investigation was ordered by SP Gulberg.

It was revealed that the nabbed officers identified as Nadeem Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq and Usman Saeed had been arrested under Pakistan Penal Code’s sections 155-C and 382.

Moreover, reports revealed that the first information report filed against them claimed that the police officers had been allegedly filming couples and manipulating them by demanding money.

“The suspects tortured Ali Mustafa and Fiza Jameel and snatched Rs2,000 from them. The suspects also asked the two to withdraw Rs50,000 from an ATM and hand it to them,” it stated.