Paying in blood for what was done for USA: Khwaja Asif responds to Trump's statement

ISLAMABAD: Former defence minister Khwaja Asif stated on Monday that Pakistan is paying in blood for what was done for America, in response to US President Donald Trump’s statement of Pakistan not doing a “damn thing for them.”

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader had turned to Twitter to state that Pakistan has been paying the price in blood for wars waged by the USA.

“We continue to pay in blood for what we did for USA from Badaber to fighting wars which weren't ours,” he stated.

His statement went on to read: “Reinvented our religion to suit US interests, destroyed our tolerant ethos, replaced it with bigotry and intolerance. A relationship of betrayals and sanctions.”

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump during an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News had asserted that Pakistan has done nothing for the US.

He went on to accuse the country of giving a hiding place to Osama bin Laden saying: “You know, living – think of this – living in Pakistan, beautifully in Pakistan in what I guess they considered a nice mansion, I don’t know, I’ve seen nicer. But living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there," he stated.

He continued: "And we give Pakistan $1.3 billion a year. ... [bin Laden] lived in Pakistan, we’re supporting Pakistan, we’re giving them $1.3 billion a year -- which we don’t give them anymore, by the way. I ended it because they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us."