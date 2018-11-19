PTI brings in Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to justify PM's U-turn statement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, brought in on Monday, Amazon.com CEO, Jeff Bezos to justify the U-turns statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan which had been getting accused of making since taking charge.



Sharing the footage of the business mogul shedding light on his good leadership principles, the party rationalized that reanalyzing your decisions makes you a good leader.

“People who are right a lot, change their mind a lot and they seek to dis-confirm their most profoundly held convictions,” Bezos can be seen saying in the video.

He goes on to stress on the significance of having another look at your decisions saying: “You should never let anybody trap you with anything you have said in the past because life is complicated and the world is complicated so you get new data and when you get new data you should change your mind.”

He added: “But sometimes you don’t get new data and just reanalyze the situation.”

Coming towards politicians, Bezos underlined how they aren’t given the liberty to change their mind saying: “They get accused of being flip-floppers.”