Thousands attend funeral of Tableeghi Jamaat Ameer Haji Abdul Wahab

LAHORE: The funeral for Tableeghi Jamaat Ameer Haji Abdul Wahab, who passed away after prolonged illness early on Sunday morning, drew large crowds at Raiwind.



The funeral prayers were offered after Maghrib prayers at Tableeghi Markaz, Raiwind.



Thousands of people, including Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, attended the funeral prayers led by Maulana Nazar ur Rehman.

Haji Abdul Wahab breathed his last at a private hospital in Lahore during treatment for dengue fever.



Haji Wahab was born on 1st January 1923 in Dehli and migrated to Pakistan after independence. He was the third chief of Tableeghi Jamaat.



He completed his graduation from Islamia College, Lahore. He was working as district officer in British India when he joined the Tableeghi Jamat in 1944.

A recent report in this newspaper had revealed the differences in the top leadership of Tableeghi Jamaat in Britain where one faction was following the Haji Wahab-led Raiwind Markaz, while the other was following Moulana Saad of Nizamuddin in India.

These differences started in 2015 when the advisory committee -- or shura -- was formed to deal with all important matters including international congregations (also known as aalmi ijtima). The followers of Nizamuddin in India refused to accept the decisions of shura and decided to obey only the decision of Maulana Saad of Nizamuddin.