PIA schedule special KHI-LHR flights to attend funeral prayer of Maulana Abdul Wahab

KARACHI: Only one flight from Karachi to Lahore gave the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) a huge amount of Rs22.5 million as people thronged the Karachi Airport to go to Lahore for attending the funeral prayer of Maulana Abdul Wahab, head of the Tablighi Jamaat.

This was revealed by sources, who said that the funeral prayer will be offered after Maghrib prayers on Sunday.

According to details revealed by sources, PIA has announced to schedule three special flights due to rush of the passengers, who wanted to attend the funeral prayer at Raiwind Lahore.

However, the passengers complained that PIA has charged special one way fare of Rs22,500 per adult from Karachi to Lahore and the return fare of Rs45,000 per adult.

The PIA flight of Boeing 304 carried some 450 passengers to Lahore where they were taken from the airport to Raiwind through special vehicles.