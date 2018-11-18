PM Imran Khan condoles demise of Haji Abdul Wahab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed his grief at the demise of Ameer Tableeghi Jamaat Haji Abdul Wahab.



In a Twitter message from UAE, PM Khan paid tribue to Haji Abdul Wahab, saying that the Ameer of Tableeghi Jamaat had a major contribution in spreading the message of Islam and Peace.

He added Haji Abdul Wahab leaves behind a vaccum which cannot be filled easilty.

“Prayers and condolences on the passing of Ameer Tableeghi Jamaat Haji Abdul Wahab. He made a major contribution in spreading the message of Islam and peace; and he leaves behind a vacuum which cannot be filled easily,” the premier tweeted.

Tableeghi Jamaat Ameer Haji Abdul Wahab, 95, passed away after prolonged illness early on Sunday morning.

Haji Abdul Wahab was being treated for Dengue fever at a private hospital in Lahore.

The funeral prayers will be offered after Maghrib prayers at Tableeghi Markaz, Raiwind.

Haji Wahab was born on 1st January 1923 in Dehli and migrated to Pakistan after independence. He was the third chief of Tableeghi Jamaat.

He completed his graduation from Islamia College, Lahore. He was working as district officer in British India when he joined the Tableeghi Jamat in 1944.

A recent report in this newspaper had revealed the differences in the top leadership of Tableeghi Jamaat in Britain where one faction was following the Haji Wahab-led Raiwind Markaz, while the other was following Moulana Saad of Nizamuddin in India.