Govt accepts TLP’s apology on inciteful speeches

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has accepted the apology tendered by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik leaders over their inciteful speeches during protests against acquittal of Asia Bibi earlier this month.



Talking to Geo News Programme 'Jirga', Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri said the government is committed to the agreement reached between them and it’s up to the Supreme Court to take action against the TLP leaders or not.

The government signed a controversial deal with TLP on Nov 02 after three days of protests that paralysed the major cities. The country-wide demonstration broke out against the SC verdict acquitting the Christian woman, Asia Bibi from charges of blasphemy and ordering her release.

According to the agreement, the government agreed that it would not object to the review petition, filed by the complainant over Aasia Bibi’s acquittal, and that due process would be followed to bar her from leaving the country.

The five points of the agreement were:

1. A review petition has been filed in the Aasia Bibi case, which is the right of the petitioners. The government will raise no objections over the review petition.

2. Due process will be followed immediately to include the name of Aasia Bibi in the Exit Control List (ECL).

3. Immediate legal action will be taken over the martyrdom of any individuals during the protest campaign against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi.

4. All those arrested on October 30 or afterwards in the protest campaign against Aasia Bibi's acquittal will be released immediately.

5. The TLP apologises to anybody whose sentiments have been unnecessarily hurt during the incident.

The agreement was signed by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sahibzada Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, representing the government, and Pir Mohammad Afzal Qadri and Mohammad Waheed Noor from the TLP.