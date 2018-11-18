Haji Abdul Wahab: A profile of Tableeghi Jamaat Ameer

Ameer of Tableeghi Jamaat in Pakistan, Muhammad Abdul Wahab, also known as Haji Abdul Wahab, died on Sunday after a protracted illness.

Born on January 1, 1923 in Delhi he went on to become Islamic preacher after joining the movement during the life of Tableeghi Jamaat founder Muhammad Ilyas Kandhlawi.

According to reports, the cleric originally hailed from Karnal district in India and belonged to Rajput tribe.

He is said to have attended Islamia College, Lahore, and also worked as Tehsildar in pre-partition India.

Haji Abdul Wahab was also affiliated with Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam in his youth.

He joined the Tableeghi Jamaat in 1944 and later left his job to work for the movement.

Haji Abdul Wahab, also known as the direct companion of Maulana Muhammad Ilyas, is considered one of the first five people in Pakistan who offered their entire life for Tabligeehi Jamaat.

Maulana succeeded Haji Muhammad Bashir as Ameer of the Jamaat in 1992.



Based in Jamaat's headquarters in Raiwind Markaz near Lahore, he was head of Shura (council) as well as a member of the movement's (Aalmi Shura) World Council based in Nizamuddin, Delhi India.