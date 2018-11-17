PM to leave for UAE on daylong visit Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan al Nehyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE’s Armed Forces.

The prime minister will be accompanied by ministers of foreign affairs, finance, petroleum, power and his adviser on commerce, according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office.

Matters of bilateral, regional and global interest would be discussed in the meeting between the prime minister and the crown prince.

The prime minister would also meet Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE.