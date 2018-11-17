Karachi is engine of national economy: General Bajwa

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters of Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday.



DG Rangers Sindh gave detailed briefing about security situation of the Province including law and order of Karachi.

General Bajwa appreciated the efforts of PR Sindh and all other law enforcing agencies for improved security environment.

“Karachi is engine of national economy and we shall further improve its security environment so that positive business trajectory is maintained,” the army chief said.

Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, accompanied COAS.