Sat Nov 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 17, 2018
CM inaugurates new Gilgit Baltistan Assembly building

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Nov, 18

GILGIT: The newly constructed state-of- the- art building of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly was inaugurated by Chief Minister Hafiz Hafiz ur Rehman in Gilgit on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The project has been completed at a cost of over nine hundred million rupees.

The Chief Minister and other guests also inspected various parts of the Assembly building.

