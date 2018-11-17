CM inaugurates new Gilgit Baltistan Assembly building

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GILGIT: The newly constructed state-of- the- art building of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly was inaugurated by Chief Minister Hafiz Hafiz ur Rehman in Gilgit on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.
The project has been completed at a cost of over nine hundred million rupees.
The Chief Minister and other guests also inspected various parts of the Assembly building.
