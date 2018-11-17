Senator Faisal Javed defends Imran Khan’s ‘U-turn’ remarks

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed stepped forward on Saturday to defended Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks about taking U-turns according to situation.



The PTI senator took to Twitter to explain Imran Khan’s comments which drew the ire of opposition leaders and netizens as soon as they were reported by media on Friday.

"U Turn" is Evaluation. It is Assessment, Rating, Estimation, Ranking, Weighing up, Consideration, Analysis,” Senator Javed tweeted.

“Proper evaluation of results (whether to take a U Turn or not) is crucial. There is a huge difference between "A U Turn" and "A Blatant Lie" he wrote.

His tweet came a day after Imran Khan said that a leader who does not take U-Turns according to the situation was not a real leader.

These words were said by the prime minister during an interaction with journalists at the PM House.

Prime Minister Khan cited the examples of Hitler and Napoleon to further lend credence to his words.

“A leader who does not take U-turns as per the requirements of the situation is not a real leader,” he said. “A leader who does not know how to take U-turns is the biggest fool,” he added.

The prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif had not taken a U-Turn in court but had instead lied. He said that there was a need for amendment in accountability laws.

“We will uphold the decisions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” he said.