Sat Nov 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 17, 2018
FM Qureshi meets UAE counterpart, discusses regional issues

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Nov, 18

ABU DHABI: Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi met his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on Saturday to hold discussions on issues bilateral cooperation and regional interest.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted: “Shah Mehmood Qureshi met UAE FM Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayad Alnahiyan. The two FMs discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues of mutual interest.”

On Thursday, FM Qureshi left for UAE to attend the 9th Sir Bani Yas Forum, a platform aimed to highlight Middle East’s efforts to bring peace in the region.

Dr Faisal, in a tweet published on Friday, said the minister is going to enlighten the participants at the forum about Pakistan’s position on the Middle East.

The foreign minister during his visit will meet with other officials as well.

