Khawaja Asif mocks PM Imran's 'U-turn' remarks

ISLAMABAD: Khawaja Muhammmad Asif, former minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz, on Saturday mocked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks that leader who does not take "U-turns” according to the requirements of the situation is not a true leader.

The former minister said in Twitter post, Imran Khan will take U-turn on his statement about U-turn too. Wait a bit, It won't be long.

The prime minister passed the remarks during an interaction with senior media persons on Friday.

The premier citing an example from his cricket days when he led Pakistan's national team said, "We used to make a strategy and then step out into the field but if the opponent team formed a strategy against ours, then we would have to change it."





