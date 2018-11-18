Two killed, several injured in Karachi blast

KARACHI: At least two people were killed and ten others sustained injuries in a powerful explosion under the Quaidabad flyover, Karachi on Friday.



Talking to media, SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur said the blast took place under the Quaidabad flyover in a crowded area of the locality, adding that the investigation has been launched into the incident to ascertain the exact nature and cause of the explosion. The police have cordoned off the area to look for clues related to the blast.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) found another 400-500 grams bomb from the site during the operation, which according to official was prepared in a lunch box and linked with an IED device.

Following the explosion, power supply were disrupted in the area.

Dr Seemi Jamali at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) has confirmed the death of two people in the incident. She added that some of the injured were in critical condition at the hospital.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the additional inspector-general of Sindh police.



