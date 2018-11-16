close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 16, 2018
Umar Saif walks off into sunset

 Umar Saif has relinquished the  charge as Punjab IT Board Chairman after serving the province for seven years. 

In a Twitter post, he shared a picture of a meeting in which he is seen shaking hands with  Habib Gillani Gilani whom he handed over the responsibilities.

"Formally handed over the reins of PITB to Habib Gillani (Chairman PnD). It’s been an honour!," he captioned the picture.

The IT Board chairman also shared a link to a website in his Twitter post to share the achievements the IT Board achieved under his watch.

In another tweet, while sharing the same picture he gave a poetic caption in Urdu which said: "Built these organizations working bit by bit for seven years. Take care of them." 


