President Arif Alvi sends protocol away, leaves Lahore airport with five cars

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi in an attempt to forgo the VIP culture had refused to leave the airport till the protocol awaiting him outside was sent back.

The President after his two-day visit arrived at the Allama Iqbal International Airport and revealed on Twitter that he will only be stepping out till the 32 cars sent to him for protocol are sent away.

“My continuous struggle to keep security but reduce protocol that inconveniences people. Am at Lahore airport and there are 32 cars to escort me waiting outside. Will wait until they are sent away before I move out,” read his tweet.



It was later revealed that the president utilized only five of the 32 cars sent to him for security purposes.



Alvi has been perpetually maintaining his opposing stance on the protocol given to him, as earlier in September he had expressed his displeasure at the VIP treatment given to him from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to his residence in spite of him requesting not to.



"The long chain of official cars following me is despite the fact that I asked all officials present at the airport not to embarrass me with a huge protocol and that one or two cars in front and one or two cars behind may satisfy their security needs. Did not happen. We have to try harder," he had tweeted earlier.



