No toxic elements found in food that allegedly killed minor brothers, forensic test reveals

LAHORE: Reports by Punjab Forensic Lab showed no signs of poisonous elements in the food sample that allegedly killed two minors after they dined out at a restaurant in Karachi, reported Geo.tv.

Reports revealed that following the deaths of the two brothers, over 30 different samples of food were delivered to Lahore for an assessment at Punjab’s Forensic Science Agency.

A source from the agency revealed further that during the investigative process, none of the samples were found containing any toxic elements.

It was further stated that the agency had not received any samples recovered after the postmortem of the two deceased children.

Furthermore, the source asserted that the review of the bacteria produced due to the meat exceeding well beyond its expiration date would be tested through micro biology, which the Punjab Forensic Lab is not equipped for.

On November 10, the two minor brothers accompanied by their mother had visited a play land in Karachi after which they had dined out at Arizona Grill situated in the Zamzama area of the metropolis. Subsequent to that, the three members of the family were hospitalized after an alleged food poisoning which killed the two minors while the mother is still ailing.