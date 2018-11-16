close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 16, 2018
Watch: SP Tahir Dawar reveals how RAW, CIA, Afghanistan pose threats to Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

A video of SP Tahir Dawar, the police officer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who was recently found dead in Afghanistan, is being circulated on the social media .

In the footage , he is seen arguing with a group of men in the Pastho language.

The officer is sharing his knowledge about  host of threats facing  Pakistan in general and Peshawar in particular from a nexus of foreign intelligence agencies.

He told the crowd that they had no idea of the situation in which his department was operating.

The martyred police official then went on to reveal the names of the India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), American spy service the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Afghanistan who had made Pakistan focus of their activities to target the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Mr Dawar also mentioned the threats he himself was facing in the past.  

Tahir Dawar went missing from Islamabad last month  and his whereabouts were not known until recently when  his body was found  in Afghanistan.

His body was handed over to Pakistan on Thursday  at  Torkham border crossing.

The martyr was laid to rest  after funeral prayers attended by provincial and federal ministers, police and army  officials.

Also on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered  an  "immediate inquire" into  the  murder of  Pakistani police officer in Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Army said  while investigation into the murder were in progress , Afghan security forces should  cooperate in  border fencing.

Military spokesman Asif Ghafoor said  the  brutal murder of  SP Tahir Dawar in Afghanistan was highly condemnable with that Pakistan has lost a brave officer 


