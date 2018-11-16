Watch: SP Tahir Dawar reveals how RAW, CIA, Afghanistan pose threats to Pakistan

A video of SP Tahir Dawar, the police officer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who was recently found dead in Afghanistan, is being circulated on the social media .

In the footage , he is seen arguing with a group of men in the Pastho language.

The officer is sharing his knowledge about host of threats facing Pakistan in general and Peshawar in particular from a nexus of foreign intelligence agencies.

He told the crowd that they had no idea of the situation in which his department was operating.

The martyred police official then went on to reveal the names of the India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), American spy service the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Afghanistan who had made Pakistan focus of their activities to target the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Mr Dawar also mentioned the threats he himself was facing in the past.

Tahir Dawar went missing from Islamabad last month and his whereabouts were not known until recently when his body was found in Afghanistan.

His body was handed over to Pakistan on Thursday at Torkham border crossing.

The martyr was laid to rest after funeral prayers attended by provincial and federal ministers, police and army officials.

Also on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an "immediate inquire" into the murder of Pakistani police officer in Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Army said while investigation into the murder were in progress , Afghan security forces should cooperate in border fencing.

Military spokesman Asif Ghafoor said the brutal murder of SP Tahir Dawar in Afghanistan was highly condemnable with that Pakistan has lost a brave officer



