Incensed by flight delay minister humiliates airport staff member

Social media users are demanding the government to remove Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Minister Fida Hussain and to take action against him for allegedly insulting a staff member at the Islamabad International Airport.



The users are outraged after watching a video of the incident that has been making rounds on social media platforms.

In the video, a group of men allegedly led by the minister, is seen arguing with a man, who introduced himself as Arrival In-charge, over a flight delay due to bad weather.

When the in-charge asks them to contact the Operations In-charge to understand the situation, he is grabbed by one hand and pushed so hard that he stumbles but due to sheer luck manages to not trip and fall.

Shocked and humiliated by the treatment meted out to him by the influential man, when the in-charge regains his balance and turns to look at the attacker helplessly, the minister once again runs toward him to attack him.



