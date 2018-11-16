Karachi's anti-encroachment drive reaches Dhoraji, Mohammad Ali Society, Tariq Road

KARACHI: The anti-encroachment drive removing illegal structures around the city reached the Mohammad Ali Society, Dhoraji and Tariq Road areas on Thursday, after getting launched earlier this month.

The operation initiated by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) extracted illegal structures built around the residential areas of Mohammad Ali Society and Dhoraji while also demolishing outer sheds and pillars of a foreign restaurant chain in the vicinity for infringing the pavement in front of it.

Moreover, wedding banquets built on unlawful grounds, in Tariq Road were also torn down by the municipal body.

Last week, the operation after getting commenced upon Supreme Court orders, had flattened over 1,043 shops in the Empress Market area of the metropolis, as revealed by KMC Anti-Encroachment Senior Director Bashir Ahmed Siddiqui.

After the demolishing drive concluded in Saddar, a thorough clean-up operation was followed to remove the 100,000 tonnes worth of aftermath.

Subsequent to the launch of the operation, several disgruntled shop owners had also taken to the streets demanding the authorities for a substitute land for their businesses.