Meet Rafia Rahim who's breaking stereotypes as Kashmir’s first woman radio jockey

24-year-old Rafia Rahim has been helming the baton of empowerment valiantly in Kashmir as the valley’s first woman jockey.

Hailing from the Budgam district’s Charari Sharief town, Rafia at a very young age has become a household name ever since she started headlining various radio programmes at a local radio station in 2016.

A former student of University of Kashmir, she studied journalism at the Media Education and Research Centre of the varsity.

Even before she got enrolled in the journalism programme, Rafia started hosting a show named Good Morning Jammu and Kashmir. The show’s format entailed discourses on social issues.

Rafia later joined a local English publication as an intern, after which she was selected for the said radio station as a jockey, following an audition.

She shared, “In February, I got selected for Radio Jockeying. I received proper training in Chandigarh from the radio station. With my program, I try to entertain people and take away all their tensions, sadness and tiredness," further adding that she wants to entertain the Kashmiri audience.

"It feels nice when people recognise me due to my work. I feel very grateful," the young woman added.