Pakistan

Web Desk
November 16, 2018
LHC to hear plea seeking PM Imran's disqualification

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

LAHORE:  The Lahore High Court is due today to hear a petition seeking disqualification of  Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Filed by Advocate AK Dogar , the petition will be heard by the single  judge bench of Justice Shams Mehmood.

The  complainant accused  the PM of intending  to incite   civil disobedience during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz tenure.

The petitioner  argued that due to the said reason, the prime minister should be disqualified as member of the Parliament.

“Imran Khan urged people to neither pay taxes nor send foreign remittances. Imran Khan along with his supporters stormed  the Parliament House and smashed its gates,”  the petition stated.

Furthermore, the appeal also accused Khan of working against the country’s sovereignty and the political system seeking his disqualification. 

