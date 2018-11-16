LHC to hear plea seeking PM Imran's disqualification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court is due today to hear a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Filed by Advocate AK Dogar , the petition will be heard by the single judge bench of Justice Shams Mehmood.

The complainant accused the PM of intending to incite civil disobedience during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz tenure.



The petitioner argued that due to the said reason, the prime minister should be disqualified as member of the Parliament.

“Imran Khan urged people to neither pay taxes nor send foreign remittances. Imran Khan along with his supporters stormed the Parliament House and smashed its gates,” the petition stated.

Furthermore, the appeal also accused Khan of working against the country’s sovereignty and the political system seeking his disqualification.