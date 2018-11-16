FM Qureshi in UAE on two-day visit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday reached United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day visit, Geo News reported.
The foreign minister is scheduled to meet the leaders of the host country and other participants during his visit that he undertook to attend the 9th Sir Bani Yas Forum.
