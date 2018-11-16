Fri Nov 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 16, 2018
FM Qureshi in UAE on two-day visit

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday reached United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day visit, Geo News reported.

The foreign minister is scheduled to meet the leaders of the host country and other participants during his visit that he undertook to attend the 9th Sir Bani Yas Forum.

