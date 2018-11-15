Pillion riding banned in Sindh for 10 days

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh government has imposed ban on pillion riding in Karachi and entire Sindh for 10 days in order to avoid any untoward incident on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH).
A notification in this regard has been issued by Home Department Sindh.
As per the notification, section 144 has been imposed in across the province till 20th Rabi-ul-Awaal.
Under the section 144, the provincial government has imposed ban on all kind of gatherings except the12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions and Chip Tazia.
