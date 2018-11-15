Thu Nov 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 15, 2018
Bohra community delegations meets President Alvi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat headed by Shaikh Kumail Shaikh Yunus called on the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday morning. 

The President appreciated the role of Bohra community in the socio-economic development of the country. He also commended the role of Burhani Foundation in the preservation of environment.

The President underscored that the Government has launched “Clean and Green Pakistan” initiative with the aim to address climate change and he urged the Bohra Community to play a constructive role in this campaign.

The delegation informed the President that they are providing a gift of 500, 000 saplings to be planted in the country.

The President appreciated the gesture and stressed the need for preserving these saplings until they grow into sustainable trees.

