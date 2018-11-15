Nawaz Sharif disassociates himself from Qatari letters

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Thursday said he had no connection with Qatri Prince Sheikh Hammad Bin Jassim''s letters, which were produced before the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case before the accountability court.



The former premier continued recording his statement on the second consecutive day before the court in a corruption reference pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Recording his statement, Nawaz said the letters of Qatri prince were related to the Avenfield property and 12 million AED received from the sale of Gulf Steel Mills in 1980.

His name was not mentioned on any document and he had also no even part of any transaction in this regard, he further said.

He said the ten volumes of joint investigation team (JIT) was just an investigation report and it couldn''t be presented as evidence in trial court.

He was not witness of any documents presented by the JIT except his tax record, he said.

He further said the interview of his son Hassan Nawaz and ''miscellaneous application submitted to the apex court'' couldn''t be presented as evidence in this case.

Nawaz said no response was received from Saudi Arabia on mutual legals assistance of the JIT while the answer received from the UAE was based on false information.

He said the the complete name of Hill Metal Company was actually ''Hill Modern Industry for Metal Establishment'' The accused said he was forced to remain in exile along with his family members from 2000 to 2007, adding that all their assets were frozen and it was his father who provided money to manage day to day residential expenditures.

He said NAB had taken the custody of his house during the time of his exile.

The documents of Sabeeha Abbas and Shehbaz Sharif''s property were also confiscated, he said, adding that Rs110 million and Rs5 million were taken from Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Ramzan Sugar Mills, respectively.

Nawaz said he challenged the NAB steps as he returned the country after ending the exile period.

In 1972, he said, Ittefaq Foundry was nationalized and no compensation was given against it at the time when his family was not in politics, adding that no one asked them whether they had money to survive.

The accused submitted answers of a total of 90 questions, which were made part of the case record.

The court later, adjourned hearing of the case till Friday, wherein former prime minster would continue recording his statement.